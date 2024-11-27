Dan Bassey Sets New Record As All Obaapa Christy’s Reality Show Contestants Select 25 Songs He Produced

Legendary Music Producer Dan Bassey sets a new world record as all contestants of a Reality Show coincidentally select the same 25 songs he has produced

The Sing Like Obaapa (SLOPA) competition’s first edition has been full of surprises, and the most recent development is the song selections for the grand finale.

On the big night of the grand finale, the three finalists—Nana Yaw Prince, Nora Brown, and Nana Yaa Evelyn—inadvertently chose 25 songs that were produced by Dan Bassey, CEO of Bassey House of Music, as their repertory.

Discussions concerning the remarkable legacy of Dan Bassey, who has collaborated closely with Obaapa Christy over the years, have been triggered by this startling revelation.

Dan Bassey produced some of Obaapa Christy’s most well-known songs, making a significant influence to her career.

It is noteworthy that none of Obaapa’s songs throughout her storied career—which included recordings in many studios—made it to the competition’s final performances.

The selection of tracks that are solely created by Bassey is currently generating a lot of online discussion as many internet users start to discuss his unparalleled impact on Obaapa Christy’s career.

-- AD --

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, the grand finale was held at the Disciples of Christ Ministry in Accra’s Weija Junction.