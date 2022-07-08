- Advertisement -

Singer Gyakie has described as unnecessary the dance challenges that accompany almost every song released in contemporary times, especially in the Ghanaian music space.

Social media platforms, most predominantly TikTok, have become a popular place where musicians easily promote their works with dance routines that excite their followers.

Although the result of these challenges is commercial profitable, Gyakie believes not every song deserves the same promotion mechanism.

The “Forever” singer admitted in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that TikTok has turned dance challenges into a platform for song promotion, but it’s not required for every song.

“In my opinion, I don’t think that dance challenge should be for every song, I mean if you want to drop a song and it’s a song we can dance with it and you do dance challenge to it then it pushes the song more,” she said.

“Because of the new app which is TikTok I think that it has become a part of us so we ought to accept it but when you want to drop a song it’s not compulsory for you to do a dance challenge.

“However, a dance challenge makes listening to the song so sweet such as going for a party and you see people using the same dance moves when the song is being played that also helps in the promo of that song,” Gyakie added.