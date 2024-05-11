Dancer Champion Rolie reveals why he bought a 20, 000 Cedis phone for Afronita

Champion Rolie, a member of the DWP (Dance With Purpose) academy has refuted claims of being in a relationship with his colleague dancer, Afronita.

Speaking in a yet to be released interview with Delay, Champion Rolie claims his relationship with Afronita is platonic.

The dancer described Afronita as his personal person, which in other words means his best pal.

Talking about why he gifted Afronita an IPhone 15 Pro Max worth 20, 000 Ghana Cedis, Champion Rolie said it was a birthday gift.

According to the young dancer, Afronita was celebrating her birthday and as someone who is so close to her, he decided to help make the birthday celebration a memorable one.

He said, “She is my PP. meaning she is my personal person. She is my favorite persona and she was celebrating her birthday so I bought an iPhone 15 Promax worth Ghc 20,000 to celebrate her”.