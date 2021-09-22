Dangerous Times; 15-year-old boy gone missing

- Advertisement -

In recent times, kidnapping cases have been on the ascendancy and it’s very alarming.

Almost every week we hear of a kidnap case and this has brought fear and anxiety to citizens.

The Ghana we knew years back has become more scarier than ever. We are all living in panic.

There have been uncountable news of kidnapping across with which only a few are found, the majority are killed.

Another youngster apparently a student in Accra has gone missing.

The teenager identified as Kelvin Sandow Owura according to reports was last seen at Accra Academy.

For now, we don’t have much information about him, we shall update you soon.