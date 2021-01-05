type here...
Dangote’s alleged side chick posts new picture of them at a gym

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Dangote’s mysterious ex-girlfriend keeps coming with more drama as she posted a new photo of herself and the billionaire at a gym.

Big Daddy Aliko is into even more trouble as his alleged side chick took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of herself and the billionaire.

The shot was taken at a gym by the gorgeous light-skinned American lady with Dangote seen in the back grinning.

The beautiful lady identified as Bea Lewis is a business owner herself and owns a restaurant.

In an earlier post, Bea Lewis spoke of how Dangote broke her heart at age 33 but taught her more than any man sjhe has met did.

In a bittersweet ending to their relationship, Bea left the relationship with enough knowledge and inspiration to start her own business as she claimed to own two real estate properties among other businesses.

Meanwhile, in another development, another lady, believed to be the billionaire current girlfriend, posted screenshots of her WhatsApp notifications from Aliko calling Bea a clout chaser.

In what seemed like a petty fight among rivals, these two ladies went for each other with post after post.

However, Bea in a new post may have just sparked new drama as she posted herself and the business mogul working out together at a gym.

”Here’s my fat face for Twitterverse. I hope you guys worked out today”, she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, according to her LinkedIn page, Bea Lewis is currently a married woman and also a mother of one daughter and studied Philosophy and Economics at Georgia State University.

Source:GHPAGE

