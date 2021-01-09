- Advertisement -

The year 2021 begun with it’s own problem and revelations.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is likely to be the first big personality to make the news for the bad reasons since entering the new year.

Days ago, a lady emerged claiming to be the lover of the billionaire but he broke her hearts into pieces. The story made waves that even got her featured on one of American’s biggest talk shows Wendy Williams.

During Wendy’s submission on the story, she refereed to the lady who has now been identified as Bea Lewis as the side chick on the billionaire

The host shared her thought on the Issue and even made some mistakes while pronouncing Dangote’s name while on air. She then took it upon her self to correct her.

On her Instapost, she revealed that she is not a side chick because the business mogul isn’t married yet and that she is 45 years not 34 like the host said.

See Screenshots of her posts below:

Bea Lewis