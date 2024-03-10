type here...
Dani Alves is Dead?; His brother has come out to explain what really happened – DETAILS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
People were shocked to read a tweet written by a certain Paulo Albuquerque on Saturday night as reported by Ghpage.com.

“I’ve got information that Daniel Alves has killed himself,” he tweet on the X platform read.

After some while, it was explained that Albuquerque is just a comedian who pretends to be a journalist. He proved it himself on Sunday morning.

Guys, for the love of God, what is this fuss? I’m referring to my cousin Danielzinho from Nova Iguacu who was missing, but they’ve already found him alive.

One of Dani’s brothers, Ney opened up on the ‘fake news’ writing:

So much cruelty on the part of human beings, so much cruelty. They condemned my brother for the words of a woman who entered the men’s bathroom to do something only they know about…

You’ve already condemned the guy, isn’t that enough? The guy is in prison. Now, the craziest thing here is, you want him dead? What do you mean? How cruel is that?

Dani Alves has been found guilty of the sexual assault charges. The 40-year-old was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in a night club of Barcelona on December 31, 2022.

He’s still alive and serving.

