Dani Olmo says Ghana jollof inspired his hat-trick against Bayern Munich

- Advertisement -

RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo has joked that eating Ghana jollof inspired his hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup final.

Olmo and his teammates won the German Super Cup last Saturday when they thrashed German champions Bayern 3-0 in a largely one-sided game.

The Spain international was the destroyer-in-chief, as he scored all three goals to put Thomas Tuchel’s side to the sword.

In the aftermath of the game, Olmo was engaged by Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs, who sought to know what inspired his impressive performance.

In a video shared on TikTok, the right-back, who was born to a Ghanaian mother and a German father, asked Olmo in Twi: “How did you score the three goals?”

A smiling Olmo jovially responded that “it’s the Ghana jollof” with the pair bursting out in laughter afterwards.

Jollof rice is a common dish in Western Africa, especially in countries like Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Togo, Liberia, Niger, Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.