Daniel Afful discovered dead

By Armani Brooklyn
Daniel Afful

The family of 25-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver, Daniel Afful, is in mourning following confirmation of his death days after he was reported missing.

The young taxi driver who worked only at night was last seen on Monday, July 15, 2025, around 7:30 PM when he left home for work but he never returned.

A new update provided by a female relative who spoke to GhPage confirms that Daniel is dead.

According to her account, the Ghana Police Service informed the family that Daniel was indeed killed by his assailants on July 15, shortly after leaving home for work.

- GhPage

His lifeless body was reportedly discovered with both hands and feet tied

As of now, no arrests have been announced, and the motive behind the murder remains unclear.

The incident has left loved ones devastated and has sparked calls for swift police investigations and justice.

Anyone with credible information is urged to contact the nearest police station.

