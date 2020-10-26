Daniel Duncan Williams advises youth to stay away from drugs

The wayward son of world-renowned preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams identified as Daniel Duncan Williams who was in the news some weeks ago has advised the Ghanaian youth to stay away from the use of drugs.

It would be remembered that Daniel who was based in the States went berserk some few months ago on social media saying things about his well-respected father.

He even went a notch higher and stated posting his nude videos and a video of him enjoying in a pool with naked girls online.

Many people attributed his behaviour to the use of drugs since he is known to have had a history with the use of drugs since his teenage days which made his father lock him up in cells on time.

Realizing his mistakes, and having turned a new leaf Daniel took to his social media page to advise people especially the youth on why they should avoid doing drugs.

He tweeted: “Don’t do drugs kids…Papi Shilo is a clear representation of how drugs can f*ck up your personal life and affect the ones you care about dearly”

See screenshot of his post below: