Daniel Duncan Williams’ crazy freestyle gets social media talking

Daniel Duncan Williams posted a video of himself freestyling to a beat and fans cannot get enough of it.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, Daniel who goes by the stage name Dee Wills showed why he needs to be paid some attention.

Rapping over a hip-hop beat, the son of Archbishop Duncan Williams dropped some bars for his fans.

Referred to as the prodigal son of the revered man of God, Daniel who is the Archbishop’s last born son returned to Ghana from the US where he is based.

Upon returning to Ghana after border restrictions due to COVID-19 were eased and after his rehabilitation, the young artist has been seen in several videos sharing beautiful father-son moments with his dad.

In a recent video, Dee was seen doing some aerobics with his dad in the living room of their luxurious home.

Meanwhile, in his freestyle, he spoke about how the press keeps focusing on his scandal and his dad advice to him about moving on from it.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Daniel Duncan Williams drops some bars and its fire pic.twitter.com/NNzkn5Aj6i — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 20, 2020

He gave a line about how ready he is to take on whatever challenges would come ahead of him in his quest to become a successful musician.

His freestyle has attracted a lot of positive comments as fans were wowed by his lyrical prowess.

The most noticeable among the comments was Elikem Kumordzie’s as he encouraged Daniel to make the freestyle into a song because it would be a banger.

SEE COMMENTS BELOW:

Elikem Kumordzie comment

comments

Furthermore, Elikem Kumordzie was recently in the news after he admitted to being attracted to rich old women.

He mentioned in an interview that he was not an opportunist and that the older women he dates also benefit from him as well.