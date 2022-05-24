Dansoman: Okada riders rob woman in broad daylight [Video]

- Advertisement -

Two men on a motorbike, commonly referred to as an “Okada,” robbed a woman in broad daylight at Dansoman.

A CCTV camera captured the scene where the two men drove past the woman and launched an attack on her.

The motor rider stopped right in front of her after making a u-turn and the passenger started struggling with the woman to release her bag.

When the woman refused since she had almost reached her destination, the passenger attacked her by hitting her hand with an object and overpowering her.

After getting hold of the woman’s handbag, the two robbers sped off with their booty.

Watch The Video Below:

Speaking on UTV, the woman narrated her part of the story as vividly shown in the CCTV video.