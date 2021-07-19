type here...
Entertainment

Dare me and I will expose you – Ayisha Modi descends heavily on Afia Schwar (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
For some reason, social commentator Ayisha Modi is gradually becoming the female version of Ghanaian MP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

With her focus on the entertainment industry, Ayisha’s outspoken attitude has seen her bring so many underhand dealings of celebrities in the country to the fore.

Well, Ayisha Modi has launched yet another tirade on Afia Schwarzenegger and has dared the latter to come out to defend herself.

This latest scuffle has something to do with Moesha Boduong’s current situation where Afia Schwarzenegger had come out to blame Ghanaians for pushing the former Slay Queen into attempting to commit suicide.

Ayisha Modi, among other things, talked about how Afia Schwarzenegger has been speaking ill of Diamond Appiah who she claims to be a friend.

Watch the video below:

The BHIM Nation hype woman appears to have the secret of every public figure in her palms as well as has receipts for most of the claims and allegations she makes.

