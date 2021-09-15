- Advertisement -

It seems Ghanaian dancehall artiste and High Grade Family boss Samini wants to rekindle his beef with Shatta Wale.

In a series of post on Twitter, the ‘My Own’ hitmaker lashed out at Shatta Wale and also described him as fake.

Samini also alleged that the Shatta Movement Boss scams big men for money and will expose him.

He also made some serious allegations against Shatta Wale in regards to some awards he received.

Samini further dared Shatta Wale to release a hit song, adding that he (Shatta) is struggling to get a hit track.

See Tweets below;

This outburst by Samini comes after Shatta Wale slammed the CEO of Three Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu for giving him awards because of the hatred he has for Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

The two for some days have been hurling insults at each other, and Sadiq has decided to take legal actions against Shatta.