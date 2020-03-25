DarkoVibes trolled on social media for his abysmal freestyle on Tim Westwood (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Rapper DarkoVibes has become the lastest person to incur the anger of social media users following his ‘nonfa’ rap lines freestyle on Tim Westwood.

The musician who also had the chance to represent and put Ghana high on the map after the wack freestyle from Quamina MP some weeks ago rather messed things up by giving a worse freestyle ever.

DarkoVibes attempted to rap like an American artiste saying ‘Dead dead dead, my friends are dead’ term on the world-renowned platform.

Watch the video below:

According to some netizens, Quamina MP did far better than DarkoVibes on the same platform.