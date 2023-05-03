type here...
Data Zone Bundle To Be Restored On May 5 – MTN
Data Zone Bundle To Be Restored On May 5 – MTN

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
MTN Ghana will restore its Data Zone bundle with revised charges on the 5th of May 2023, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced.

According to the NCA CEO, Joseph Anokye, the service was due to be restored after MTN Ghana submitted a revised data zone bundle that met their regulatory requirement.

In a new press release MTN Ghana announced in a text message to all customers, that, its data zone bundle offers will return Friday, May 5, 2023 with revised prices.

“Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective May 5th, 2023, Data Zone bundles will be available to you with revised offers. Visit www.mtn.com.gh for more information. Thank you.”

Data Zone bundle is an innovation by MTN Ghana that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase.

MTN Ghana in a press release on Wednesday, April 12 offically announced the suspension of its innovative data bundle to its customers after took effect on April 5.

