Date for Akufo Addo's daughter and Kofi Jumah's son's white wedding drops
Entertainment

Date for Akufo Addo’s daughter and Kofi Jumah’s son’s white wedding drops

By Armani Brooklyn
Date for Akufo Addo's daughter and Kofi Juamah's son's white wedding drops
According to reports on the internet, Edwina Dokuah Akufo Addo and Kwabena Jumah the son of former Asokwa MP Maxwell Kofi Jumah, are apparently planning for their white wedding which is slated to come off on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

According to Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, Edwina’s wedding which is supposed to come off at Peduase is a strictly private event that will not allow individuals to take photos during the ceremony.

The blogger further revealed in a Snapchat post that she had obtained information indicating that guests will be required to sign non-disclosure agreements and leave their phones outside entering the venue.

Recall that in October 2021, Edwina Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah had their traditional wedding in a very plush and glamourous ceremony that became the talk of town.

Will Edwina and Kwabena’s white wedding outclass #KENCY and #JONESBOND? Well, we live to see it.

