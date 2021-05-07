type here...
GhPageNewsDate for Captain Smart's resumption to Angel FM revealed
Date for Captain Smart’s resumption to Angel FM revealed

By Mr. Tabernacle
Captain Smart
Captain Smart
The exact date for Captain Smart to resume active work on Angel FM has been revealed.

Speaking in an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on the Good Evening Ghana show on Thursday, May 6, 2021, Captain Smart disclosed he will return to the radio on June 4 2021.

According to the Morning Show host, his suspension letter was sent via WhatsApp.

He explains the letter was sent via WhatsApp because he declined to go meet the General Manager of Angel FM when he called him for the letter. After all, it was late in the night.

Unworried Captain Smart in the interview gave a detailed account of why and how he was suspended from the air at Angel FM.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart finally speaks on his suspension from Angel FM

The outspoken journalist revealed that should he quit his current job, he won’t go hungry because he got the brains to work on something lucrative.

Source:GHPAGE

