Date for TT’s burial finally revealed

The burial date for veteran Ghanaian born Psalm Adjetefio but professionally known as TT has been dropped on the internet by an insider.

According to sources, late TT would be buried on 4th June 2022 at the Forecourt of the defunct Ghana International Trade Fair in La-Accra.

Alot of celebrities from all walks of life are expected to troop into the funeral grounds to bid TT their last farewell.

TT died on Friday, April 8, 2022, of heart failure. This was confirmed by his family hours after the reportage about his death went viral.