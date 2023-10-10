type here...
I’ll only date a lady who brings something to the table – Victor Osimhen

By Qwame Benedict
Footballer Victor Osimhen has stated emphatically that he will only be in a relationship with a lady who will bring something to the table and not someone who is there to only spend his money.

According to the Napoli striker, he is not ready to spend on someone who brings nothing to the relationship and he is not after looks as well.

He also disclosed that looks are deceptive which is why he is not after ladies who look good but is seeking ladies with abilities.

Victor went on to explain that he could not see paying more than $100,000 on a Birkin bag for a woman in return for her sending him a long birthday message.

He said: “If you are not bringing anything to the table, I am not doing anything. I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl and e reach my turn, you are telling me ‘a king is born today.”

