During an interview, the ‘Asouden’ singer stated that it’s now her dream to be a first lady and that she is now open to dating a President.

According to her, she doesn’t have any favourite President she wishes to date because even if it’s the President of Chad she is willing to date.

She was questioned what if the President was married or had other wives but Sista Afia in her response disclosed that she had no problem with it.

Sista Afia disclosed that she is even willing to be the fourth wife all she wants now is to date and marry a President.

Watch the video below: