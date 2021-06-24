- Advertisement -

Date Rush couple, Shemima and Ali, have sparked speculations they are expecting a child together after the two were spotted in a mother care shopping for baby items.

Pictures sighted by GHPage.com also showed Shemima trying on some wedding gowns in a bridal store – giving a hint of an impending wedding.

Ali could be seen standing by and admiring his well-endowed woman as he gave his opinion on the gowns Shemima was trying on.

What actually caught people’s attention was the fact that Shemima and Ali were seen buying items for a baby who was not on the shopping spree with them.

The two appeared to have bought a baby bath set, some diapers after window shopping for baby clothes.

Are they expecting a baby and therefore planning to have wedding?

Well, we can not immediately confirm

Check out the photos below.