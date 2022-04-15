- Advertisement -

The controversy surrounding 2Sure of Date Rush fame has taken a new twist following new reports alleging he’s not only married to one woman but two.

It had recently emerged that 2Sure – real name Nuhu Mahama – was married before he appeared on the dating reality show to get matched with Lily Brown.

His wife Mabel Boamah Mahama stunned the audience during the Reunion when she revealed she has been married to 2Sure for two years and had an eight-month-old child for him. She also sported a huge baby bump.

However, fresh details have surfaced indicating Mabel Boamah is not the only wife of 2Sure as revealed earlier. He is said to be already married to a beautiful woman named Rebecca.

According to the unnamed mother Rebecca, 2Sure and her daughter have been married for 5 years and have 2 kids together.

For some unknown reasons, 2Sure decided to abandon Rebecca and secretly marry his current wife Mabel Boamah who is now his second wife.

She adds that the family of Rebecca have tried to get in touch with 2Sure but to no avail. He keeps ignoring his wife’s calls and refuses to call back.

Some photos from the couple’s wedding ceremony and photos of them with their sons have been shared to support the claims.

Meanwhile, 2Sure has revealed that he wanted Lilly Brown, the beautiful date he got on the famous reality TV show, to become his third wife.

Speaking in a new interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix, he admitted to having two wives.

“Let me tell you the truth. I have two wives and three children. When I met my second wife, I realized she was so supportive of my music career so when the pregnancy came, I decided to marry her to prevent any disgrace. But she didn’t know I already had a wife,” he said.

