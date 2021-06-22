type here...
Lifestyle

Date Rush: Grandpa keeps begging to lick me -Ruth alleges

By Lizbeth Brown
Peter, Grandpa and Ruth of Date Rush
TV3 Date Rush contestant Ruth has made some shocking revelations about some of the male contestants of the reality show.

In a live video, Ruth revealed how some of the male contestants keep sending her naughty messages despite having a date.

Ruth explained why she showed evidence of Peter’s indecent messages to her after he (Peter) denied ever doing so to his date Melissa.

According to her, Peter was peddling false information about her and she needed to expose him.

Ruth also claimed that Micheal Agyare Kwabena popularly known as Grandpa has been sending her racy messages.

She revealed that Grandpa is in her DMs begging to have sexual intercourse with her and also wants to lick her.

Watch the video below;

Ruth further stated that she is really disgusted and disappointed in the immature attitude of some of the male contestants who are toying with the emotions of their dates.

Source:Ghpage

