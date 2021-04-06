- Advertisement -

Ruby, the TV2 Date Rush fame lady has finally rubbished all the activities that go on at the show and has opened the eyes of the public to what the show is all about.

According to Ruby, Date Rush is for hungry girls and small boys who are looking for attention and she is completely over that.

The young lady who had her dreams of finding love on the show crashed said she won’t waste her time to even go back to show like some girls are doing because she is okay with herself.

Taking to her Twitter page, Ruby tweeted:

“Where is the lie ?? And I will not waste my time going back to #daterush like some hungry girls are doing .. lmao.. am okay with myself and don’t need attention from those small guys .”

Ruby made the news a few days ago when she announced that the guy she got on the show only used her and dumped her after that.

She claims she was sweet to him inside out and even gave him his best s3x styles but he still dumped her after he was through with her.

