One television program that has caught the attention of many is TV3’s Date Rush which airs on Sundays.

Information reaching us has it that Joan, a contestant from the Date Rush program is mentally ill and not in her right senses.

According to a source who revealed the information stated that she is a drug addict and due to that she was deported from the United States back to Ghana.

The source who claims to be very close to Joan explained that before her deportation she was in a rehabilitation center in the US until her parents decided it was better to send her back to Ghana.

The source also gave an instance where because of her mental problem, she was once sacked as an officer for the National Identification Authority.

It added that TV3 as a huge media house is supposed to have at least done proper background checks on their contestants for Date Rush.

Another person who happens to be her former classmate and very close to Ghpage.com has however confirmed the drug addict allegations.

Since the Ignatius saga on the program weeks ago, a lot of people have raised some concerns as to whether the program is real or scripted.

Well, let’s not forget that once you want to be known people from all walks of life that knows you either from close range or far would reveal things about you.

Ghpage.com is yet to get a reaction from Joan.