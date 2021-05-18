type here...
Date Rush: Ruth finally breaks silence on humiliation by Sammy over 'old-looking'...
Entertainment

Date Rush: Ruth finally breaks silence on humiliation by Sammy over ‘old-looking’ comment

By Kweku Derrick
Ruth has finally opened up about her humiliating encounter on Date Rush after she was described as old-looking by one of the male contestants, Sammy.

Out of 10 contestants, the 22-year-old nurse remained the only lady out of 10 others to keep her lights on for Sammy after the 3rd round of profile screening. This meant she was interested in going on a date with him.

However, the feeling was not mutual for 23-year-old Sammy as he sadly rebuffed Ruth. He explained that Ruth looked older than him and could be confused for his mother if they ever get the chance to go out.

Speaking to GHPage TV, Ruth described the atmosphere on the night as the most embarrassing moment of her life. In fact, it was the worst day of her life.

She explained that she turned her lights on for Sammy not because she fell in love with him but she had developed a likeness for him ever since his heartbreak story went viral.

Ruth stated that she wanted to give Sammy another chance at love but it backfired for obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, Sammy who is a final year student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Ghana (KNUST) in an interview with Abena Gold on GHPage TV, has apologised to Ruth for describing her as old looking on TV3’s Date Rush show.

In fact, he went on his knees to plead with her to forgive him.

According to Sammy, he got confused by Ruth’s makeups and the lighting on the stage.

He agreed that his comment was too harsh but he did not mean to hurt her feelings. And even when he saw her backstage, she didn’t look that old as he thought on stage.

Source:GHPage

