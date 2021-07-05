Ali and Fatima were the two big winners at the maiden edition of the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards which came off on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
The two earned a place in the hearts of fans and viewers following their enthralling appearance on TV3’s date-matching reality show.
It was therefore not surprising that they bagged the most awards on night with each of them walking away with two awards – the only people to have won more than one award sole-handedly.
While Ali won the Most Trended Male and the Most Popular Male, Fatima, the ‘gal dem boss’, won the Most Trended Female and the Most Popular Female.
The ultimate award went to Dzato and Grace as Best Couple of the Season.
Check out the full list of winners below
Most Hilarious Male – Desmond
Most Hilarious Female – Cilla Royal
Most Trended Female – Fatima
Most Trended Male – Ali
Gnasher – Rockson
Most Vocal Male – Quecy
Most Vocal Female – Stephanie
Drama King – Sammy
Drama Queen – Bella
Most Romantic Male – Benjamin
Most Romantic Female – Success
Freshest Male – Process
Freshest Female – Ellen
Most Popular Male – Ali
Most Popular Female – Fatima
Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino And Sandra
Couple Of the Year – Dzato and Grace