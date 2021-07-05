type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDate Rush Viewers Choice Awards: Full List Of Winners
Entertainment

Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards: Full List Of Winners

By Kweku Derrick
Ali Fatima Date Rush
- Advertisement -

Ali and Fatima were the two big winners at the maiden edition of the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards which came off on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The two earned a place in the hearts of fans and viewers following their enthralling appearance on TV3’s date-matching reality show.

It was therefore not surprising that they bagged the most awards on night with each of them walking away with two awards – the only people to have won more than one award sole-handedly.

While Ali won the Most Trended Male and the Most Popular Male, Fatima, the ‘gal dem boss’, won the Most Trended Female and the Most Popular Female.

The ultimate award went to Dzato and Grace as Best Couple of the Season.

Check out the full list of winners below

Most Hilarious Male – Desmond

Most Hilarious Female – Cilla Royal

Most Trended Female – Fatima

Most Trended Male – Ali

Gnasher – Rockson

Most Vocal Male – Quecy

Most Vocal Female – Stephanie

Drama King – Sammy

Drama Queen – Bella

Most Romantic Male – Benjamin

Most Romantic Female – Success

Freshest Male – Process

Freshest Female – Ellen

Most Popular Male – Ali

Most Popular Female – Fatima

Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino And Sandra

Couple Of the Year – Dzato and Grace

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 5, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
4.5mph
20 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News