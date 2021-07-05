- Advertisement -

Ali and Fatima were the two big winners at the maiden edition of the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards which came off on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The two earned a place in the hearts of fans and viewers following their enthralling appearance on TV3’s date-matching reality show.

It was therefore not surprising that they bagged the most awards on night with each of them walking away with two awards – the only people to have won more than one award sole-handedly.

While Ali won the Most Trended Male and the Most Popular Male, Fatima, the ‘gal dem boss’, won the Most Trended Female and the Most Popular Female.

The ultimate award went to Dzato and Grace as Best Couple of the Season.

Check out the full list of winners below

Most Hilarious Male – Desmond

Most Hilarious Female – Cilla Royal

Most Trended Female – Fatima

Most Trended Male – Ali

Gnasher – Rockson

Most Vocal Male – Quecy

Most Vocal Female – Stephanie

Drama King – Sammy

Drama Queen – Bella

Most Romantic Male – Benjamin

Most Romantic Female – Success

Freshest Male – Process

Freshest Female – Ellen

Most Popular Male – Ali

Most Popular Female – Fatima

Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino And Sandra

Couple Of the Year – Dzato and Grace