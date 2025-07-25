type here...
Entertainment

Dating a man who cannot help you financially is a waste of time- lady says

By Mzta Churchill

A young lady has stated that one of the reasons a lady goes into a relationship is to get financial freedom.

The lady who shared her opinion on relationships stated that she sees no sense in a lady being in a relationship with a man who cannot support her financially.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NDC and want to vote for NPP in 2028- Stephen Amoah

She believes that, as a lady, a guy you get into a relationship with should be financially independent to take care of her.

According to her, if a man and a woman get into a relationship and the man does not support her financially, then the woman should quit.

She stated emphatically that “dating a man who can’t help you financially is a waste of time”.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ghanaians have regretted voting for the NDC and want to vote for NPP in 2028- Stephen Amoah

Crimes have reduced- IGP

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, July 25, 2025
23.4 C
Accra

Also Read

Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

Doctor nurse

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle

Young Don apologises to Otumfour, President Mahama, Ajagurajah & others

Otumfour President Mahama Young Don Bishop Kwabena Asiamah

Nigerians are secretly k!lling Ghanaians- Spirito drops shocking information

I am sorry my brother- Kevin Taylor apologizes to Nana Yaa Brefo

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways