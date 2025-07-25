Dating a man who cannot help you financially is a waste of time- lady says

A young lady has stated that one of the reasons a lady goes into a relationship is to get financial freedom.

The lady who shared her opinion on relationships stated that she sees no sense in a lady being in a relationship with a man who cannot support her financially.

She believes that, as a lady, a guy you get into a relationship with should be financially independent to take care of her.

According to her, if a man and a woman get into a relationship and the man does not support her financially, then the woman should quit.

She stated emphatically that “dating a man who can’t help you financially is a waste of time”.