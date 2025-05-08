type here...
Dating a scammer is better than dating a lawyer- Adwoa Tee

By Mzta Churchill

Internet sensation, Adwoa Tee has shocked many Ghanaians with her newest statement on a recent podcast.

Adwoa Tee claims she has carried water and alcohol, and knows which one is more heavy.

Speaking with socialite Efia Odo in a yet-to-be-released interview, Adwoa Tee claims dating a scammer is better than dating a lawyer.

The internet sensation claims she has dated people within both professions and knows a lot when it comes to them.

According to her, she dated a lawyer during her school-going time at KNUST.

Adwoa Tee claims the lawyer she dated was so stingy that he could hardly give her money.

But she claims the same couldn’t be said about scammers because they are givers.

Adwoa Tee noted that by dating a scammer, she was able to live lavishly.

