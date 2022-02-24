type here...
Entertainment

Dating a virgin is a curse, it is better to marry a born 1 than a virgin – Prophet Ajagurajah argues

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Ajagurajah
Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Prophet Ajagurajah has averred that dating a virgin is a curse and it is better to marry a born 1 than a virgin.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement stated that anyone who refuses to marry a virgin after breaking their virginity will be cursed.

He went on to add that having an affair with a virgin is like going into a blood covenant with her.

As asserted by the controversial man of God, God listens to virgins very well so people should be careful about how they treat them.

Most of the guys according to Ajagurajah, are cursed because they did not marry the woman with whom they had broken their virginity.

In the course of the interview, he entreated men to marry a born 1 rather than a virgin

He also warned the slayqueens who also sleep with guys who are also virgins and later dump them to be very careful.

    Source:GHpage

