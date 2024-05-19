“Dating” Delay has helped me a lot- Amerado

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Amerado has disclosed how his association with media personality, Delay has helped him.

The “Kweku Ananse” hitmaker claims “dating” Delay has been very helpful to him, claiming it helped push his career.

Speaking with Roselyn Felli on the Prime Morning Show which Ghpage.com monitored, the rapper claims “I enjoyed the hype from people who believed I was dating Delay. The attention and discussions were entertaining and brought much focus to my work.”

Meanwhile, Amerado refuted claims of being in a serious relationship with Delay as he said their relationship was a platonic one.

He said, “Our interactions were purely professional and friendly, but the public’s reaction to our chemistry was something I found amusing and beneficial to my career”.