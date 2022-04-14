type here...
Entertainment"I'm now dating a king" - Abena Korkor reveals
Entertainment

“I’m now dating a king” – Abena Korkor reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor has updated her chopping list once again after earlier causing chaos on the internet with her accusations against Asamoah Gyan, Stonebwoy and Stephen Appiah of sleeping with her.

In a new post that has been spotted on her IG page, Aben Korkor bragged that she’s the daughter of a very well to do and feared king.

She additionally revealed that she’s now dating a very popular king but won’t give out his name and other vital information.

If there’s an iota of truth in what Abena Korkor is saying then I give her a maximum of three-four weeks to spill the beans.

How can diarrhoea mouth Abena Korkor go into a relationship and won’t name and shame the person on the internet after getting what she needs

Meanwhile, none of the men who claim to have never slept with Abena Korkor has mustard the courage to sue her for defamation of character making it appear that her chopping list is 100% genuine.

