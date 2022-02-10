type here...
You should be dating two or three men – Father advises daughter who just broke up with her boyfriend (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
You should be dating two or three men – Father advises daughter who just split up with her boyfriend
A video of a dad conversing with his kid makes you wonder what sort of teaching some of our parents are instilling or imparting into today’s generation.

The woman in the video was said to have walked out of her three-year relationship and was looking forward to marrying another man after presumably finding love.

During the exchange, which was recorded on tape, the father asked his daughter, who was seated in a car, where she was going, and she replied that she was going on a date with her father.

In response, her father recommended her daughter to date three men rather than just one, and she clarified that she was merely going out for a lunch date with a friend.

    Source:Ghpage

