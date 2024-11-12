Dating You For A Long Time Does Not Mean I Should Marry You- Kalybos

Ghanaian actor, Kalybos has spoken on why men ditch their women to choose other women even though they have been together for a long time.

Kalybos was speaking during a podcast sighted by GH Page when he was asked about why he left his long-time girlfriend, Afrakomaa.

Kalybos disclosed that Frimpomaa was not the kind of girl she wanted to marry even though they were in a serious relationship.

When asked why he left a girl he had dated for a long time, Kalybos said that a guy doesn’t need to marry a woman because they have dated for a long time.

“Being in a relationship for a longer period doesn’t mean you have to settle with the person no matter what,” he stated.