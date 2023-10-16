type here...
Daughter fights her father for attending her mother’s funeral with his side chic

By Qwame Benedict
An unhappy daughter caused confusion at her mother’s funeral after her father stormed the funeral in the company of his side chic.

According to the lady, it’s a shame for her father to come for the funeral of his late wife in the company of his side chic an act which is considered shameful.

In the video seen online, the lady could be seen crying at her mother’s funeral whilst attacking the dad for his shameful act.

The video which is available online shows that some family members prevent the lady from having access to her father after trying to engage him in a fight.

Netizens who have come across the video have commended the lady for taking a firm stand and fighting her father for disrespecting her mother in such a manner.

