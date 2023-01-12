My daughter said they were joking – Parent of one of the sacked Chiana SHS students

- Advertisement -

A Parent of one of the Chiana SHS students sacked for insulting President Akufo-Addo, has said his daughter told him that they were only joking but unfortunately, one of them recorded the scenes which got leaked on social media.

The parent, (name withheld) speaking in an exclusive interview on the mid-day news on TV3 with Martin Asiedu Dartey, Thursday, January 12, said his daughter is currently traumatized following the sacking.

“She is at home, she is traumatized. When the incident occurred and we spoke to our daughter she said they were only joking.

The intent was not to throw it out there into the media, they didn’t know one of them was secretly recording, she recorded and unfortunately the video leaked.

“You could see from their reaction that they themselves were shocked that it leaked,” he said.

He stressed, “They were joking, youthful exuberance or something but unfortunately on their part one of them recorded and leaked.”

READ ALSO: GES dismisses 8 students of Chiana SHS for insulting President Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed eight female students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region for making derogatory statements against President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The second-year students, the GES statement said, used vulgar and unprintable words on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a viral video late last year.

The dismissal of the students follows an investigation into the case. Prior to the dismissal, the students had been on suspension.

The GES, in the dismissal letter, addressed to parents of the students, described their conduct as very undesirable, and contrary to the acceptable standards of conduct generally required of any student in Ghana’s educational system.

READ ALSO: GES reacts to the viral video of some Chiana SHS students insulting President Akuffo Addo