You Chopped my daughter at Labadi Hotel – Mother of Adom Okyere’s Married Sidechick speaks

By Mr. Tabernacle

Paul Adom Otchere is in the news again over the bad and denting reasons. He has been called out by Controversial Kevin Taylor during one of his live sessions online.

According to Kevin Taylor during the most recent episode of his Loud Silence Show, despite being married, Paul Adom Otchere still has other lovers.

In some of the videos shared by Kevin Taylor, Paul and the lady can be seen in cosy positions.

As alleged by all-knowing Kevin Taylor, Paul Adom Otchere has resorted to issuing threats to his sidechick who says she’s no longer in their secret affair.

Kevin Taylor clarified that he’s not interested in the personal affairs of Paul Adom Otchere but he’s publicly shaming him for threatening the young lady after walking out of their affair.

Kevin Taylor also dared Paul Adom Otchere to come on TV to deny not dating the lady. And if he musters the courage to do that, he will fight in the gutter with him.

Paul Adom Otchere, on his Good Evening Ghana has denied claims by the Loud In Silence Boss also ‘punching’ him hard with heavy and profound secrets of Kevin Taylor.

However, Mr Paul established that the lady in question identified as Maame Serwaa is his family friend.

In a bid to expose the Metro TV Presenter, Kevin Talor during his live sessions called the mother of the lady he claims is the sidechick of Mr Paul.

The Mother on the Live Show dropped some heavy allegations that have since become a topic for discussion.

According to her, Paul Adom Otchere had a thing with the said sidechick in her presence at the Labadi Hotel.

Source:GhPage

