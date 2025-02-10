Daughter of a murderer comment: Let this issue die a natural death – KOKA pleads

Entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has urged Ghanaians to refrain from intensifying the controversy surrounding the derogatory statements made in parliament regarding Dr. Zanetor Agyeman- Rawlings.

Some comments, allegedly made by an unidentified MP during parliamentary proceedings on February 4, 2025, referred to the Klottey Korley as the “daughter of a murderer,” sparking massive outrage and triggering multiple petitions calling for accountability.

But speaking on the issue in a post on his social media handle, KOKA has cautioned that focusing on the issue risks reopening old wounds tied to the legacy of Dr. Rawlings’ father, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“Have we identified who said it? Ask the whole parliament. If they wanted us to know who said it, we would have found the person.

“But where Ghanaians are going, the young people who are going. You are going to worsen the woman’s situation,” he stated on TikTok.

While KOKA made it clear that he remains a Rawlings loyalist, he acknowledged the former president’s controversial actions during his tenure, including the execution of three High Court judges in 1982 and other human rights abuses, which cannot be justified.

KOKA further urged Ghanaians to be mindful of the pain that families who suffered during the Rawlings era endured, adding that several people lost loved ones, properties, and livelihoods.

“There are things he did that you can’t justify. Do you know what families have suffered from 1977, ’83, ’84? Do you know what people have gone through? If you know the things your father has done to people. The reason some families are shattered. The reason some people did not enjoy their parents, the three judges. There were a lot of things,” he said.

His comments come amid mounting pressure from various groups, including the J.J. Rawlings Foundation, the Anlo Dukor Council, and constituents of Klottey Korle, who have petitioned parliament to investigate and sanction the MP who made the controversial statements.