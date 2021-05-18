type here...
My daughter was murdered -Mother of the student who committed suicide speaks
My daughter was murdered -Mother of the student who committed suicide speaks

By Lizbeth Brown
Leticia Pinaman and mother
The mother of the 17-year-old student who reportedly committed suicide has spoken about the painful death of her daughter.

The deceased identified as Leticia Kyere Pinaman was a final year student of Miracle Senior High School in Sunyani.

However, Leticia’s mother has indicated that her daughter didn’t commit suicide as reported by the school but was murdered.

According to the mother, the doctor disclosed to her that Leticia’s body had no signs which proved that she died by hanging herself.

Leticia’s mother has a strong conviction that her daughter was murdered and her body was hanged at the school’s dining hall.

“Leticia was murdered, the doctor confirmed that she didn’t die by hanging. When the doctor examined her, her tongue did not stick out and didn’t pass stool or urine that means she was killed”, Leticia’s mother disclosed.

Watch the video below;

It was reported earlier today that a 17-year-old student in Sunyani has committed suicide in the school’s dining hall after leaving a sad note.

The circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident is unknown but the Sunyani Police Division has commenced investigations into the matter.

Source:Ghpage

