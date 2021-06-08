- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido has been tipped by a Nigerian Prophet to be careful with the people around him.

The Prophet according to a video sighted stated that the Afrobeat singer is going to be poisoned by one of his own.

He explained that God revealed to him and he saw someone putting poison into his drink. He was later rushed to the hospital were he was admitted.

The preacher said: “I told you about one singer, Davido. They will poison him; I don’t know him and I have never seen him in my life.

They will put something in his drink; he will be rushed to the hospital, will be admitted and unconscious. The person that will poison him is sleeping in his house.”

Watch the video below:

He went on to say that he has prayed against this incident for several time but God told him its bound to happen and nothing can stop it.