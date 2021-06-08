type here...
GhPageNewsDavido would be poison by someone close to him - Prophet
News

Davido would be poison by someone close to him – Prophet

By Qwame Benedict
David would be poison by someone close to him - Prophet
Davido-Preacher
- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido has been tipped by a Nigerian Prophet to be careful with the people around him.

The Prophet according to a video sighted stated that the Afrobeat singer is going to be poisoned by one of his own.

He explained that God revealed to him and he saw someone putting poison into his drink. He was later rushed to the hospital were he was admitted.

The preacher said: “I told you about one singer, Davido. They will poison him; I don’t know him and I have never seen him in my life.

They will put something in his drink; he will be rushed to the hospital, will be admitted and unconscious. The person that will poison him is sleeping in his house.”

Watch the video below:

He went on to say that he has prayed against this incident for several time but God told him its bound to happen and nothing can stop it.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
1.9mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News