Nigerian superstar Davido has been dragged into the drama involving Fella Makafui and his ex-husband Medikal.

Since the issue of Medikal and Fella Makafui surfaced on social media, a lot of people have been asking about the main reason why the two celebrities decided to break up.

Medikal spoke out days ago and only spoke about him asking Fella’s cousin to leave their house but he never mentioned the actual reason why they divorced making netizens speculate.

A source who seems to know about the genesis of the problem has claimed that Davido is the main cause of the divorce.

According to the source, Davido and Fella Makafui allegedly knacked each other while she was still married to Medikal.

It continued that Medikal after hearing the rumours decided to block Davido without even investigating to know the truth.

See the post below: