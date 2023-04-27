Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, profesionally known as Davido, has added a new automobile to his fleet of luxurious vehicles.

The musician just copped himself one of the rare 150 units of the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class 680 designed by Virgil Abloh.

He becomes the first African artist to own one joining the likes of Alicia Keys and Skepta.

The limited edition vehicle is selling at a starting price of $530,000 to $600,000.

Davido on Sunday night shut down Lagos with his highly anticipated Timeless concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), and decided to climax it with the new toy.

David has a very interesting garage filled with about 13 expensive cars that everyone will love to own someday.

They include a 2022 Mercedes Benz Maybach SUV, 2021 Lamborghini Aventador, 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan, Lamborghini Huracan, 2018 Bentley Bentyga, Range Rover, 2017 Range Rover Sports, Mercedes Benz Gla Class 450, Porsche 911 Carerra, Mercedes Benz G Wagon, Lamborghini Urus, Audi R8 Coupe and Chevrolet Camaro.

Off-White founder and Louis Vuitton’s late artistic director of menswear, Virgil Abloh collaborated with Mercedes on the project before his death in November, 2021.

Two concept cars – a sedan and off roader – which were immovable works of art were unveiled at the time. However, Mercedes in 2022 unveiled that it would actually produce a drivable and street-legal Abloh-designed Maybach.

The German über-brand eventually created a purchasable Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which is limited to a run of just 150 units.