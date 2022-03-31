type here...
Entertainment

Davido and Chioma unfollow each other over new ‘nanny’ saga; what you must know

By Albert
Davido and Chioma unfollow each other over new 'nanny' saga; what you must know
Davido Adeleke, Nigerian Afrobeat artist, and his baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland, have unfollowed each other on Instagram once more as new fissures in their relationship begin to show.

This comes amid Timaya and Ubi Franklin’s rivalry, which began with a series of Instagram discussions in which the two hurled tantrums at each other.

Davido, on the other hand, jumped into the fray at one point, siding with Timaya in a tweet that referred to Ubi Franklin as “our nanny.”

Apart from the nanny situation, O.B.O. and Chioma have yet to reach an agreement on Chioma’s supposed new lover and the tattoo of his name on her body.

The singer and Chioma allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram less than a month after reconnecting on the image-sharing app.

Following Davido’s show at the o2 Arena, where he was under the care of Ifeanyi Adeleke the entire time, trolls once referred to the music producer as a nanny.

