Davido and Chioma’s marriage won’t last for more than 7 years – Counsellor Lutterodt predicts doom (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian relationship counsellor and media personality George Lutterodt has reacted to Davido’s grand wedding.

Davido and his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, tied the knot in a colourful and lavish wedding in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The couple’s wedding videos, including one where Davido spoke Twi, took over social media, and many flooded Instagram and other platforms to celebrate and congratulate them.

While many wished Davido and Chioma well, Counselor Lutterodt does not see a lasting marriage between the two.

In an interview with Peace FM, Lutterodt predicted that the marriage may not last for more than seven years.


“It is a good thing Davido has done but it is not a marriage that we will count 10 years or nine years so they should advice him not to marry under the ordinance.”

Explaining his point, Counselor Lutterodt stated that the singer may have tied the knot because of the circumstances and history of his relationship with Chioma, including the loss of the child.

“I don’t think I trust Davido regarding marriage, looking at his baby mama controversies. From all that has happened, this looks like a compensation marriage,” he said.

