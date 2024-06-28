Controversial TikToker Samsonwaa has taken a jab at Davido and Chioma’s wedding describing the event as one of the worst weddings she has witnessed.

In a video available on social media, Samsonwaa without mincing words stated that the organization and everything about the marriage made it look like a zongo marriage.

According to her, since the marriage was about Davido, undoubtedly one of the richest musicians on the African continent, she expected something classy and talk of the town event.

Samsonwaa continued that using cheap decor and poor coordination at the event made it a disaster because they could have done better.

She rated the wedding as 4/10 because everything about the ceremony gave it a Zongo feel.

