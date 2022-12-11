type here...
Entertainment

Davido arrives in Qatar ahead of World Cup performance

By Kweku Derrick
Davido has touched down in Qatar ahead of his performance at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Footage of the singer disembarking a private while draped in a customized blanket bearing the face of his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke has been shared online.

The video also captured the Nigerian superstar in the company of his lawyer, Prince Bobo Ajudua, publicist Ubi Franklin and DJ ECool.

Early this week Chinese businessman Stephen Hung broke the news of Davido’s presence on stage at the World Cup.

Fans went wild in excitement particularly because the singer had called off all concerts for the rest of the year after losing his only son in a drowning incident in October.

But it seems Davido could not turn down the offer to perform at the tournament – dubbed the most expensive in World Cup history – considering the money on the table.

Qatar has made a good impression with its exceptional organization of the World Cup and it would be worth everything to crown it with a memorable ceremony.

    Source:GHPage

