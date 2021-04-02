Davido’s first Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu mocks Chioma after their breakup

Davido’s first baby Mama, Sophia Momodu has waded into the trending issues about the unfortunate split between the musician and his former wife.

News broke fortnight ago about Davido breaking up with Chioma. After the development, Davido and Chioma have been on the lips of many netizens who are surprised by their sudden breakup.

It has been reported that the musician is now going out with American model Mya Yafai. Pictures of the new love birds have surfaced online giving prominence to the new relationship reportage.

Some tabloids in Nigeria have also reported that the family of Chioma have allegedly refunded the bride price paid by Davido to his family leading to the official cancellation of their marriage.

Amid the trending issue, the first Baby Mama of Davido Sophia Momodu has spoken for the first time throwing shades at Chioma who Davido dumped her for.

In her latest post, the first baby Mama of Davido wrote, “the day you plant the seed is not the day you eat the fruit”.