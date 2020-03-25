type here...
Davido becomes a bricklayer as a result of self-isolation (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Davido

Nigerian superstar Davido has found a new profession now that he can’t go anywhere around the globe due to the outbreak of coronavirus which has killed many around the world.

Davido is self-isolating himself at home was forced to undergo a compulsory 14 days self-quarantine after two of his friends he has been hanging around with tested positive with the virus.

Davido

The ‘Fall’ hitmaker who is known to be someone who doesn’t stay at home is finding difficulty coping with this new directive and is now using the opportunity to play with his son.

In a video shared on his social media handle, Davido is seen busily fixing Ifeanyi’s toys.

He captioned that video: “Isolation don turn me to brick layer ? been on this one hour no progress ?”

Davido now a brick layer due to Coronavirus

Not just Davido, but other celebs as well who love to travel around the globe are currently doing something different to kill boredom so they don’t get infected with the coronavirus.

