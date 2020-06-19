Davido begs Chioma to come back to him after she assaulted him and left the relationship

- Advertisement -

The ever beautiful and lovely relationship between two of Nigeria’s celebrities Davido and his baby mama Chioma Avril Rowland might have hit the rocks.

Recently, the news went viral that Davido has fathered another child with a make-up artist in the UK.

Reports went rife that Chioma who couldn’t take it in that Davido has cheated on her and fathered another child has packed out of his house.

Davido has taken to his page to share a picture begging Chioma to come back to him so they can together once again.

A screenshot of the post on his personal account was allegedly captured on Snapchat by other users of the platform and has since been circulating on the internet.

See screenshot below: